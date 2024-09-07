Transformation from professor to Officer Cadet is Yashwini’s big leap

CHENNAI: For Yashwini Dhaka, the olive green uniform was always an admiration as she saw her father serving in the Army for 26-years.

After his retirement as Naib Subedar, Yashwini pursued her M Tech in IT and became a Computer Science professor in Meerut.

Her association with the Armed Forces continued as she married Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, in 2017.

However, her husband lost his life on December 8, 2021, when Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh's helicopter crashed, killing all on board, including the then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

With the support of the Armed Forces fraternity, she decided to apply for the Short Service Commission Course at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

This marked the beginning of her journey from Yashwini to Officer Cadet Yashwini Dhaka. As a 'Veer Nari' (war widow), she faced unique challenges, including adapting to a new lifestyle and rigorous physical training, despite being older than her batchmates.

With counseling and support from the OTA, Yashwini transformed herself, overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.

As she prepares to earn her stars and step out of the OTA, she hopes her beloved husband watches over her and blesses their family.