Transferred Kochi police commissioner denies judge contacted him in scooterist death case

Kumar, an Inspector General-rank officer, was transferred and replaced by IG R Nishanthini.

The accident occurred on October 25 in Kochi when the Mercedes-Benz rammed a two-wheeler, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

The victim's family has alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case following the 17-year-old accused being granted bail from the police station, which triggered protests and raised questions over accountability.

The minor was subsequently taken into custody after further charges were added but was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused' father, the judge was later arraigned as an accused in the case, but the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest him.

There were reports that Kumar was transferred after the judge allegedly contacted him following the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the judge had never contacted him and denied receiving any request from anyone to handle the investigation in a particular manner.

"Let me make one thing clear. From the beginning of the case to the end, no one from outside contacted me. We have not made any intervention in the case. The investigation has proceeded on the basis of evidence and will continue to do so," he said.

Referring to reports that the judge had called him and that the investigation was handled in a manner favourable to him, Kumar said, "The judge never called me. Nobody else has called me either. Neither the judge nor anyone else has ever approached me asking that the case be handled in a particular way. I have never received any such request from anywhere."

Kumar said he wanted to clarify as he would not get the opportunity for this again and he is not active in social media.

He also denied receiving any illegal request in connection with the case.

On his transfer, Kumar said it was a routine administrative move and part of the service.

"We are government employees and officers in the police service. Transfers and other such matters are part of our lives. I have no issue with it," he said.