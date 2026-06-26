Transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka another 'historic dark chapter' of Congress rule: BJP

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka marked another day in the Congress party's "calendar of surrender".

"Yesterday, we remembered the tragic chapter of the Emergency, and today marks another historic dark chapter in the Congress party's calendar of surrender.

"It was on this day in 1974 that the then Congress government ceded Katchatheevu, located near Tamil Nadu, from India to Sri Lanka. As a result, fishermen from Tamil Nadu continue to face numerous difficulties," he told reporters here.