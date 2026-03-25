Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, says haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'

Speaking to PTI, NCP-SP leader Anish Gawande, the country's first openly gay national spokesperson of a political party, said, "This is a black day for human rights in India. The bill was passed without any concrete response to several valid concerns raised by the opposition, which shows the government's unwillingness to listen to constructive criticism." He said there has been no meaningful engagement with the transgender community while drafting the legislation.

"How can you have a situation where Parliament discusses and passes a law meant for a community, which is protesting right outside Parliament against the same law?" he asked.

Questioning the government's claims, he said, "If it is protecting the transgender community from exploitation, then why are members of the transgender community opposing this bill?" Calling it a "hurried, short-sighted decision", Gawande said it could "criminalise thousands of the most vulnerable members of the population in the days and months to come." He added that the opposition would push for the bill to be sent to a standing committee and may explore legal options if it is passed.

"It is unprecedented in the history of parliamentary procedure in this country that after nearly every single opposition party has opposed this bill and said that it should be sent to a standing committee, the government has still refused to listen to these concerns," he told PTI.