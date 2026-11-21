In a post on X, Khera criticised the State government, raising questions about why the process is being conducted in a way which hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community. He further alleged that by renaming the six-lane bridge as "Nitish Setu," the BJP is attempting to push the former Bihar Chief Minister out of the political mainstream.

"The bridge that had been decided to be named after the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is now being decided to be named after Nitish Kumar Ji. Why is this being done in a way that tramples on the sentiments of the Sikh community? Doing in his lifetime what should be done after his death also raises the question: why is Nitish Kumar Ji being pushed out of the political mainstream in such a hurry?" he asked.

The senior Congress leader also shared an official document issued earlier by Bihar's Road Construction Department, which carries a noting on a non-official resolution moved by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.