Under the RAC system, one berth is shared by two passengers, with each paying the full fare. The system has been facing criticism for some time over concerns about unfair fare collection and passenger inconvenience.

The RAC facility was introduced in 1983-84 when the then Railway Minister, ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, announced its introduction while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.

Choudhury, arguing in favour of introducing RAC, said that a specific number of berths would be earmarked for the seniormost wait-listed passengers so that they could be allotted sleeper berths en route against vacancies arising when passengers with confirmed reservations failed to turn up for their journeys.

He also said that the arrangement had helped eliminate the possibility of arbitrary allotment of berths by railway staff.

The Railway Ministry revised the facility in 2016, earmarking more berths for RAC passengers. Earlier, five side-lower berths in each sleeper coach were reserved to accommodate 10 passengers. This was increased to seven berths, allowing a total of 14 passengers to be accommodated.

In 3AC coaches, the number of side-lower berths earmarked for RAC passengers was increased from two to four in each coach, raising the number of passengers accommodated from four to eight. Similarly, in 2AC coaches, the number of berths reserved for RAC passengers was increased from two to three, raising the passenger capacity from four to six.

“Officials said that when the reservation and ticketing systems were not digitally linked, RAC was a passenger-friendly initiative. However, digital innovations have changed the scenario.

“If a passenger doesn’t turn up, the train ticket examiner (TTE), who carries a Hand Held Terminal (HHT) that is digitally connected to the entire ticketing system, enters the no-show status against that particular berth, and the same berth becomes available for prospective passengers from the next station,” a senior railway official said.

He argued that scrapping the RAC facility would also reduce the scope for unfair practices by TTEs by curtailing their discretionary powers. It would also compel them to complete ticket checking promptly and enter the “No Turn-Up” status in the system, making those berths available for current booking from the next station.

Today, due to the change in ticket cancellation norms in 2015, the Railways does not suffer any financial loss when passengers fail to turn up for their journeys, as it forfeits 100 per cent of the fare paid by a passenger who does not show up, with no refund.