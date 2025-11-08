Train pilot injured as eagle shatters windscreen and lands inside cabin

SRINAGAR: An eagle crashed into the windscreen of a train in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and landed inside the cabin of the locomotive pilot who received minor injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Baramulla-Banihal train between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations, they said.

The windscreen was shattered, causing minor facial injuries to the pilot, the officials added.

However, the bird landed safely inside the pilot's cabin after the collision, they said.