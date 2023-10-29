Begin typing your search...

Train collision: Andhra CM orders rescue, relief operations

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately launch the rescue operation.

ByIANSIANS|29 Oct 2023 4:22 PM GMT
Visual from the spot

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district, and directed the concerned officials to launch rescue operations.

As per sources, three deaths have been confirmed in the accident so far.

Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office informed Reddy that as per preliminary information, a passenger train which was on its way to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam was involved in the accident. Four bogies of the train have derailed in the mishap.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately launch the rescue operation. He also asked the officials to send required number ambulances to the spot from nearby Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Reddy directed the the health, police, revenue and other departments to coordinate rescue operations and ensure best possible treatment to the injured at the nearest hospitals.

