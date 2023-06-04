Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face fines from Mon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards.

The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.

While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday.

The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.