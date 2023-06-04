Begin typing your search...
Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face fines from Mon
The traffic violators will be fined heavily from June 5 onwards.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from Monday onwards.
While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday.
The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.
