Traffic halted on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to shooting stones in Ramban

Earlier, Jammu Kashmir Traffic police issued an advisory and asked the passenger and light motor vehicle (LMVs) operators to prefer the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime.

ByANIANI|11 Dec 2023 2:31 PM GMT
Visuals of stone shooting on highway in Ramban district

SRINAGAR: Vehicular movement on the busy Jammu-Srinagar National highway was halted due to fresh mudsliding and shooting stones in the Ramban district, officials said on Monday. "Traffic halted from both sides due to shooting stones at Mehad, Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. People are advised to co-operate with traffic police," Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Traffic police said in a post on X.

"SSG road and Mughal road through for vehicular movement," it added. Earlier, Jammu Kashmir Traffic police issued an advisory and asked the passenger and light motor vehicle (LMVs) operators to prefer the journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW during the daytime.

"Please avoid journey during night hours as the movement of nomads from Kashmir valley towards Jammu may cause inconvenience to the commuters", they said in a post on X.

ANI

