Trader hoards 5,666kg coins; UP cops probe source, reason

An FIR has been registered under provisions of the Coinage Act, 2011, against the trader, Naveen Kumar in Nayaganj, who remains absconding, SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.



After receiving information about large quantity of coins being stockpiled, the district administration conducted a raid on August 1 at the shop and residence nearby.



"As counting such a huge quantity of coins was not feasible, they were weighed. The total weight came to 5,666 kg. Why such a large quantity of coins was stored is a matter of investigation," Sinha said.