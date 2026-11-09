Tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot, four killed

The accident took place around 2.30 am near Ramnagar in Mau tehsil, District Magistrate Pulkit Garg said.

According to the DM, the victims were returning after visiting religious places in Chitrakoot when the vehicle's coupling mechanism (hook) came off, causing the trolley to lose control and overturn on the roadside.

The occupants were trapped underneath the overturned trolley, he said.

"Immediately after receiving information about the accident, UP-112, Raipura police and officers deployed on fair duty rushed to the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations," Garg said.