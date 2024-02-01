Begin typing your search...

Total outlay in Interim Budget hiked by Rs 2.76 crore

The allocation large infrastructure projects in sectors such as highways, ports and railways has been hiked by over 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

ByIANSIANS|1 Feb 2024 3:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-01 15:00:28.0  )
Total outlay in Interim Budget hiked by Rs 2.76 crore
X

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Interim Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provides for a total expenditure estimated at Rs 47.66 lakh crore which is an increase of Rs 2.76 crore compared to the revised estimate of the 2023-24 budget.

The allocation large infrastructure projects in sectors such as highways, ports and railways has been hiked by over 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

The ministry-wise allocation is as follows:

* Defence Ministry: Rs 6.1 lakh crore

* Ministry of road transport and highways: Rs 2.78 lakh crore

* Ministry of railways: Rs 2.55 lakh crore

* Ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution: ₹2.13 lakh crore

* Ministry of home affairs: Rs 2.03 lakh crore

* Ministry of rural development: Rs 1.77 lakh crore

* Ministry of chemicals and fertilizers: Rs 1.68 lakh crore

* Ministry of communications: Rs 1.37 lakh crore

* Ministry of agriculture and farmer's welfare: Rs 1.27 lakh crore

NationalInterim Budget 2024Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanagriculture and farmer's welfarechemicals and fertilizersrural developmenthome affairsrailwaysroad transport and highwaysDefence Ministry
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X