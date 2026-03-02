Total lunar eclipse on March 3: When can it be seen in Chennai today?

CHENNAI: A total lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, 2026, when the entire Moon passes into the Earth’s umbral shadow. Unlike a partial eclipse, where only a portion of the Moon is covered, a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a deep reddish hue for a brief period.
A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in a straight line, with the Earth positioned between the Sun and the Moon. As a result, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. However, some sunlight bends around the Earth’s atmosphere and falls on the Moon, giving it a reddish colour. This is why a total lunar eclipse is often referred to as a ‘Blood Moon’.
The eclipse, with a magnitude of 1.155, will be visible across India, Eastern Asia, Australia, and parts of America.
Most places in India will witness the concluding phase of the eclipse at the time of moonrise. However, in parts of the North-East and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the end of the totality phase will also be visible.
The eclipse will begin at 3.20 pm, with totality starting at 4.34 pm. The total phase will end at 5.33 pm, and the eclipse will conclude at 6.48 pm IST. The entire eclipse, from the beginning to the end, is expected to last for about 3 hours and 28 minutes, while the totality phase alone will last for nearly an hour.
In Chennai, the ending phase of the total lunar eclipse would be visible for nearly 31 minutes from 6.17 pm, while in Kanniyakumari, it would be visible for 17 minutes from 6.31 pm, the India Meteorological Department said.
Since the event coincides with moonrise in many regions, residents are advised to check the local moonrise time. The best way to watch the eclipse is from an open area with a clear view of the eastern horizon. No special equipment is required, and it can be seen safely with the naked eye. Binoculars or a small telescope may offer a clearer view of the Moon’s surface during totality. Observers should ensure that tall buildings or trees do not obstruct the view. Weather conditions will also play a key role, as clear skies are essential for visibility.
The last total lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on November 8, 2022, when sky watchers across the country were able to witness the phenomenon.