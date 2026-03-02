Total lunar eclipse on March 3: When can it be seen in Chennai today?

How can people watch the lunar eclipse?

Since the event coincides with moonrise in many regions, residents are advised to check the local moonrise time. The best way to watch the eclipse is from an open area with a clear view of the eastern horizon. No special equipment is required, and it can be seen safely with the naked eye. Binoculars or a small telescope may offer a clearer view of the Moon’s surface during totality. Observers should ensure that tall buildings or trees do not obstruct the view. Weather conditions will also play a key role, as clear skies are essential for visibility.

The last total lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on November 8, 2022, when sky watchers across the country were able to witness the phenomenon.