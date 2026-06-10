Tortured with pliers, nails driven into feet: Murder of Dalit teen sparks outrage in Tehri Garhwal

Irate villagers mobbed the Baurari District Hospital here on Tuesday where the boy succumbed to the wounds.

The family of the 18-year-old refused to accept his body for the last rites until all his attackers were arrested.

According to the police, the victim, Ketan Lal, had reportedly been in a friendship with a girl from Pratapgarh Block's Kholgarh for the past six months.

On Sunday at around 11 pm, the girl called Ketan on his mobile phone and asked him to come to her village. Ketan went to Kholgarh with a friend, Diwakar Dimri.