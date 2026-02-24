Top Maoist leader Devuji surrenders before Telangana police, vows to pursue political life legally

Devuji, a key Central Committee member of the proscribed organisation and the politburo member of the Maoist party, along with another central committee member Malla Raji Reddy, formally surrendered in the presence of state DGP B Shivadhar Reddy.

Besides Devji and Raji Reddy, two other ultras-- Bade Chokka Rao @ Jagan and Nune Narasimha Reddy @ Ganganna also laid down their arms, Reddy said.

The DGP said Devuji was supposed to be elected as Secretary of the CPI (Maoist) in a Central Committee meeting of the party's politburo, which never took place.

Replying to the query, Devuji said he surrendered due to health issues and vowed to continue his political career within "legal framework".

"Due to health reasons, I have decided to give up my underground life and join the mainstream, not for my personal life. I have decided to work on people's problems within the legal framework. That means I will continue my political life. I will take the decades of the philosophy which I believed in, as guidance to work henceforth," he said.