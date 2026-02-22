Top Maoist leader Devji surrenders before Telangana police

Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district and his surrender can be seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership.

Devji (62) is believed to have succeeded the late CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who died in May 2025.

Another senior Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy along with several cadres of the CPI (Maoist) have also surrendered.