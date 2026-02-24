Top Maoist leader Devji likely to surrender before Telangana police on Feb 24

According to police sources, some other high-ranking leaders of the banned organisation are also expected to surrender formally before the authorities.

Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has convened a press conference this afternoon on “CPI (Maoists) related developments”.

Devji hails from Telangana's Jagtial district, and his surrender is seen as a deadly blow to the outlawed organisation, which now lacks leadership.