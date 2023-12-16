Top court refuses to staysurvey of Mathura mosque

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court’s decision allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on an oral plea by the Muslim side and asked them to challenge the order by way of an appeal.

The HC had on Thursday allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah and agreed to the appointment of an advocate commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises.