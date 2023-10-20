Took 'Sanatana Dharma' to ordinary people: RSS chief condoles demise of Bangaru Adigalar

CHENNAI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed condolences over the demise of spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar.

He has issued a statement praising the guru for taking "Sanatana Dharma" to the ordinary people and guiding them into spiritual journey. Bhagwat underlined his contributions in the fields of spiritualism, education and medical assistance.

Meanwhile, RSS' South India President Vanniarajan recalled the spiritual guru's reformation of opening doors to women in his Shakti Temples' sanctum sanctorum, in his condolence message.

Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma', who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away on Thursday.

Adigalar, who was 82, is said to have suffered chest pains before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur near here. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Inputs from PTI