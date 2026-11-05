Toll rises to 7 as 5 more bodies found in landslide-hit village in Odisha’s Ganjam; 6 still missing

These people were victims of Cyclone Arnab that hit the state on October 28.

Kandhamal District Collector Vedbhushan said two bodies were recovered earlier in the day, while three were found by the close of the day’s operation. All five, including three children, were members of a single family.

The district collector told reporters at Phulbani that the bodies were identified as Bijaya Pradhan (25), his wife Bhumika (27), their son Aruna (7) and daughters Bijayalaxmi (6) and Bagri (one).

“People decided to perform their final rites at the site itself and, respecting their wishes, the administration helped them perform it. The entire administration stands in solidarity with the families of victims. We will ensure that the necessary compensation is provided to the next of kin of the victims,” Vedbhushan said.

With this, the total death count in Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent flood and landslide on October 28 has now mounted to 11. Earlier, the government had confirmed four deaths in the calamity -- three in Kandhamal district and one in Gajapati district.

The collector said that the rescue and search operation will continue. It was suspended on Wednesday due to inclement weather.