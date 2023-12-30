"Today's India is moving incorporating both ancient and modern": PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of preserving heritage as an integral part of a country's development during his address in Ayodhya on Saturday.

He highlighted that for any country to achieve new heights of development, it must care for its heritage.

PM Modi spoke about the transformation of Ayodhya, blending ancient and modern aspects, and the significance of projects like providing permanent housing to both Ram Lala and four crore poor citizens.

During his visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi laid the foundation and inaugurated various projects totaling over Rs 15,700 crore. These included projects for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, as well as other initiatives across Uttar Pradesh.

"Whatever be the country in the world if it has to reach new heights of development, it will have to take care of its heritage. Ram Lala was there in a tent, today pucca house has been given to not only Ram Lala but also to the 4 cr poor of the country... Today's India is moving while incorporating both ancient and modern," PM Modi said, while addressing a gathering in Ayodhya.

The PM was addressing the public after laying the foundation and inaugurating various projects in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore at Ayodhya Dham. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation. After that, he also inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. The airport has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Expressing eagerness for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, PM Modi noted the historic significance of December 30, the day when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian flag in Andaman and announced India's independence in 1943.

"The world is eagerly waiting for 22nd January. I am a devotee of every particle and person of India, I too am eager for the day of Pran Pratishtha at the upcoming Ram Temple," he said.

Noting that, Subhash Chandra Bose unfurled the flag at Andaman and announced India's independence on December 30 in 1943, the PM said, "The date - December 30 - has always been historic for India. It was on this day in 1943 when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the (Indian) flag in Andaman (and Nicobar Islands) to announce India's freedom."

Speaking about the celebration of progress and the festival of tradition in Ayodhya, PM Modi emphasized the collective strength of development and heritage, envisioning it as a driving force for India in the 21st century. He reiterated the commitment to bringing back the ancient glory of Ayodhya by connecting it with modernity.

He said, "Today here is a celebration of progress, after some days there will be festival of tradition, today we see grandeur of development, after some days we feel the divinity of the heritage. This collective strength of development and heritage will take India forward in the 21st century."

Referring to the ancient glory of Ayodhya as described by Maharishi Valmiki himself, the Prime Minister reiterated the desire to bring that grandeur back by linking it with modernity.

"After the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram here, there will be a huge increase in the number of people coming here. Keeping this in mind, our government is carrying out development work worth thousands of crores of rupees in Ayodhya and is making Ayodhya smart. Today I have the privilege of inaugurating Ayodhya Dham Airport and Railway Station. I am happy that Ayodhya Airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki introduced us to the works of Lord Ram through Ramayana. In modern India, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, will connect us with the divine-grand-new Ram temple. At present Ayodhya Dham railway station has the capacity to serve 10-15 thousand people. After the complete development of the station, 60 thousand people will be able to commute to Ayodhya Dham railway station every day," he added.

The PM further said that a sense of service to the poor underlies modern Amrit Bharat trains.

"Today after the Vande Bharat trains and Namo Bharat trains, the country has got a new series of trains... This has been named as Amrit Bharat trains... The power of all these three trains will help in the development of the Indian Railway..." he said, ""People who often travel long distances due to their work, and those who do not have that much income, are also entitled to modern facilities and comfortable travel. These trains have been designed keeping in mind the dignity in the life of the poor."

He pointed out the projected increase of pilgrims and tourists coming to the holy city in the wake of the grand temple and said that infrastructure is being revamped to meet the demand.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness on naming Ayodhya Airport after Maharishi Valmiki. He said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram. Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in modern India will connect us to Ayodhya Dham and the divine-grand-new Ram temple.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role that Vande Bharat trains are playing in linking development with heritage.

"The country's first Vande Bharat Express train ran from Kashi. Today Vande Bharat Express trains are running on 34 routes in the country. Vande Bharat connects Kashi, Katra, Ujjain, Pushkar, Tirupati, Shirdi, Amritsar, Madurai, every such big center of faith. In this series, today Ayodhya has also got the gift of Vande Bharat train," PM Modi said.

He also urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, taking time out from his hectic engagements and scheduled events on a day-long visit to Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dropped in at the residence of a woman, who is the tenth-crore beneficiary of the Centre's flagship Ujjwala Yojana.

PM Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with the beneficiaries and enquiring about her well-being over tea.

A large crowd gathered and greeted PM Modi as he walked the narrow streets of the temple town.

He also met two children in Ayodhya and took selfies with them while also obliging their requests for autographs.

The Prime Minister also signed a painting that a boy showed him.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women from poor households.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir's grand opening on January 22, PM Modi inaugurated several projects at Ayodhya as part of a conscious bid to bring about a transformation and a public infrastructure overhaul in the ancient city, which is believed to be the birthplace of Ram Lalla. He also visited the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.