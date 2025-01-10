"To ensure transparency": UGC Chairman defends draft rules amid Kerala, TN criticism

NEW DELHI: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday defended the draft regulations on vice-chancellor appointments, emphasizing that the revised process "eliminates ambiguity and ensures transparency."

His statement comes after Kerala and Tamil Nadu opposed the new draft rules, saying changes in vice chancellor appointments enhance the authority of governors, who serve as chancellors of state universities, thereby reducing state governments' influence in higher education governance.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar clarified that the new guidelines bring much-needed clarity by specifying the composition and authority of the VC search-cum-selection committee.

"The search-cum-selection committee will now be formed by the chancellor, which was not explicitly mentioned in the 2018 regulations," Kumar said.

He added that the committee will have three members: one nominated by the chancellor, one by the UGC chairman, and one by the university's executive council or senate. "This structure eliminates ambiguity and ensures a more transparent process," Kumar reiterated, addressing criticisms from sections of teachers and state governments.

The UGC released the draft regulations--Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025-- earlier this week, inviting feedback from stakeholders until February 5.

The UGC is expected to issue the final notification by the end of March.

The proposed norms aim to overhaul faculty recruitment, promotions, and VC appointments to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and enhance the competitiveness of Indian universities globally.

The draft regulations have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from opposition-ruled states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the new UGC regulations, which Chief Minister MK Stalin described as a direct attack on the autonomy of state universities. The resolution urged the central government to withdraw the rules, emphasizing that they would severely impact the educational system and limit the state's role in academic matters.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticized the "Draft UGC Regulations 2025," claiming they undermine state authority over Vice Chancellor appointments and grant excessive powers to Chancellors.

Regarding these concerns, Kumar said the changes are intended to make the selection process clearer and more efficient. "In the 2018 regulations, the committee composition was vaguely defined, allowing three to five experts without clarity on their nomination. The new rules eliminate such ambiguities," he explained.

Another major change in the draft guidelines is the expansion of eligibility criteria for VC candidates. In addition to professors with 10 years of experience, individuals with senior-level experience in industries, public administration, or public policy will also be eligible.

"A university is a complex system, and the person who heads it must have a strategic vision, financial management skills, and governance experience," Kumar said. He emphasized that appointees from non-academic backgrounds would still need to demonstrate substantial scholarly and academic contributions. "By expanding the talent pool, we aim to attract the best possible candidates to lead our universities," he added.

This provision, however, has also faced criticism. Teachers' groups have expressed concerns that opening the door to non-academics could lead to commercialization of higher education.

Kumar dismissed these fears, stating, "The aim is to ensure strong leadership, not to dilute the academic focus. This is in line with global practices, including those followed by IITs."

Apart from VC appointments, the draft guidelines propose significant changes to faculty recruitment and promotions. They allow candidates with a PhD and an undergraduate degree to apply for assistant professor positions without clearing the UGC NET, except for non-professional disciplines like arts and humanities. For engineering faculty, a master's degree (MTech) will suffice.

The regulations also emphasize holistic evaluation of faculty contributions, moving away from a strict focus on research publications. Faculty members will be recognized for activities such as writing textbooks in Indian languages, mentoring students, obtaining patents, and community outreach. "We want to encourage faculty to excel in areas they are passionate about," Kumar said, highlighting the NEP 2020's emphasis on multidisciplinary education and research.

The UGC has invited feedback on the draft regulations until February 5. "Once we receive feedback, we will analyse the suggestions and incorporate pragmatic changes before seeking final approval from the Commission," the UGC Chairman added.