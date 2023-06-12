To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe ‘No Honking Day’ on Wednesday

MUMBAI: In order to control noise pollution and its adverse health effects, Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Branch has announced a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday (June 14) to arrest the trend of unnecessary use of horns among motorists, a top official said here on Monday.

"Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. We urge motorists to positively respond to the 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles," said an officer.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has also advised all motorists to ensure that the horns on their vehicles are as per Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

"Action will be taken against those who indulge in needless blaring of their vehicle horns as per the MV Act and also Environment Protection Act, 1986," warned the police.

The Mumbai Traffic Control Branch also called upon all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, barring ambulances, fire brigades and other on-duty emergency vehicles, to refrain from honking on June 14 and even other days as well.

Anti-noise pollution crusader Sumaira Abdulali of 'Awaz Foundation' has strongly welcomed the police initiative and said that the last time such an exercise was carried out in Mumbai was 17 years ago in 2006.

"This is the need of the hour. Awaz has done several sessions with the police on this menace and we have done studies on the ill-effects of honking without adequate reasons. We appeal to the police to ensure that it should not be only this Wednesday, but even all other days henceforth," Abdulali told IANS.

She said that motorcycles are the worst noise polluters on the roads, touching as high as 110 decibels, and most other vehicles are in the range of 90-100 decibels which is a matter of serious concern, and since the fines for honking nuisance have been doubled, the law is in favour of the police.

Mumbai has an estimated vehicle population of around 43 lakh comprising two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, light and heavy motor vehicles, goods carriers, etc.