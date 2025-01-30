To boost cargo services, Southern Railway launches Parcel Cargo Express Train

CHENNAI: To boost cargo service in India, the Southern Railway has inaugurated the Parcel Cargo Express Train ( PCET).

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Vishwanath Eerya, DRM/MAS, flagged of the PCET train which will be operating from Royapuram, Chennai to Patel Nagar, New Delhi.

The PCET will cover a distance of 2,195 kms, connecting the Southern region to the Northern parts of India and this new service is expected to promote trade and commerce between the regions, boosting the local economy and providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for businesses.

This dedicated cargo train will significantly enhance rail-based logistics and trade facilitation, providing a faster and more reliable mode of transportation for parcel cargo.

This Royapuram- Patel Nagar- Royapuram PCET contract has been awarded to M/s Rail Transport Corporation of India for a period of 6 years.

The anticipated minimum revenue for this PCET is Rs.25 lakh per round trip.

The 6 years contract period will be from January 29 to January 28, 2031 with minimum bi-monthly trip (2 round trip) for a total contract value of Rs 52 crores.

The leaseholder has proposed to operate lease each Wednesday and Sunday i.e two round trips per week which will fetch revenue of Rs.208 crores for a period of 6 years.

During the first six months of operation, the carrying capacity of PCET is expected to be 353 (15 VPH of 23 tonnes each +1 SLR of 8 tonnes) and increasing to 468 tonnes per trip (20 VPH of 23 tonnes each +1SLR of 8 tonnes) for the later part of the contract period.

The PCET will leave Royapuram Railway Station every Wednesday and Sunday covering a distance of 2195 km.

