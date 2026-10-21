TN upbeat as India’s FTA with New Zealand takes effect

Sensitive sectors like dairy, sugar and some agriculture products have been fully protected. The development is a major boost to Tamil Nadu, a major hub of textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, automobiles and auto components, all sectors that will benefit from the FTA.

The pact becomes India’s 17th operational FTA and the seventh trade pact to come into force in the last five years. The others are agreements with the UAE, Mauritius, the European Free Trade Association bloc, the UK, Oman and Australia.

Signed on April 27, 2026, the agreement follows negotiations launched in 2010, stalled in 2015 and revived in March 2025. New Zealand has committed FDI worth $20 billion in over 15 years.