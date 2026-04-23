Family that votes together, stays together, believes this 3-generation family of 14

The family, ranging from elderly patriarchs to first-time voters, stood in line as a single unit, drawing significant attention from fellow voters and media crews stationed at the high-profile polling booth.

Stella Maris College remains one of Chennai's most prominent polling locations, frequently hosting high-profile figures and large community groups.

Speaking to PTI Videos outside the booth, the family members emphasised that voting together is a long-standing tradition in their family, meant to inspire the younger generation.