TN govt to provide nutritious food for Sri Lankan Tamils in Mandapam camp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has proposed to provide nutritious food to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Mandapam Camp in Ramanathapuram district, who arrived here due to the economic crisis in the island nation.
Official sources on Saturday said that the food will be provided thrice a day.
At present, the State Government, through the Department of Rehabilitation, provides a range of camp management services to ensure the well-being of Sri Lankan Tamils residing in the rehabilitation camps.
In addition, the department also provides housing amenities to Sri Lankan Tamils residing in the rehabilitation camps as part of its commitment to ensuring a life of dignity, safety, and stability for displaced families.
A senior official, seeking anonymity, said that following reports that the recently arrived Sri Lankan Tamils could not get proper food, it was decided to set up a kitchen and provide food thrice a day.
A tender has been floated to appoint a catering service, the official said.
According to the official, breakfast will be served at 7.30 am, lunch at 1.30 pm, and dinner at 7.30 pm. For children, the morning breakfast consists of milk, biscuit, idly, dosa, egg, Bengal gram, peas and poori.