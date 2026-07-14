TN couple held at Kochi airport with gold paste worth nearly Rs 2 crore

The passengers, identified as Rifnas Hamed Mohammed Sharif (26) and his wife Janofer Kadar Beevi Umar Farook (23), both natives of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu, had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Air India Express flight on Monday.

During an inspection, Customs officers intercepted the couple and recovered gold paste containing 1,353.92 grams of 24-carat gold, which was worth about Rs 1.94 crore after extraction.