TMC's LS member accuses party MP Kalyan Banerjee of verbal abuse, misogyny; writes to speaker

The complaint comes amid deepening faultlines within the TMC following its drubbing in the assembly election, with dissent and internal unease increasingly spilling into the open.

In her letter to the Speaker, Ghosh Dastidar sought permission to register the complaint formally and demanded action against Kalyan Banerjee.

"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," the MP from West Bengal's Barasat wrote in the letter.

Neither Banerjee nor the TMC leadership immediately reacted to the complaint.