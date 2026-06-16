TMC's Abhishek Banerjee appears before Bengal CID in case against his 'inflammatory' statements

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before officers of the West Bengal CID on Tuesday over his alleged inflammatory statements during the Assembly election campaigning.
The TMC leader had successive marathon interrogation sessions with the CID and ED on Sunday and Monday, in connection with the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures and the alleged primary school job scam, respectively. On last week's Thursday, he was grilled by the CID in connection with the signature forgery case.
The FIR against Banerjee over his alleged inflammatory statements was lodged exactly a month ago, based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared.
It was alleged that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer said.
The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, he said.
The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.
"He alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony," the police officer had said.