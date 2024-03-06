"TMC to contest four Lok Sabha seats in Assam," Party MP Sushmita Dev

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said on Wednesday that the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on four seats in Assam, adding that there would be no seat sharing with the Congress. "TMC will contest 4 seats in Assam. There will be no seat sharing with Congress but there will be an alliance with INDIA while forming the government," she said.

Alleging that the Assam Congress is being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TMC leader said, "The Assam Congress is being run by the BJP. All the opposition parties in the state are with the BJP. We will fight for the rights of the people. Our fight will not be for power but for the rights of the people." "TMC will be in opposition in Assam.

It is a good alternative and I request that the people of Assam vote for TMC," she added. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats--9 held by the BJP, 3 by Congress and 1 by AIUDF and Independent.

After assembly and parliamentary seat delimitation in the state, the ruling BJP is eyeing winning at least 12 out of 14 seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.