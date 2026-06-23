TMC sends office-bearer list to EC, asserts Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson

Sources said on Tuesday that the list submitted to the EC mentions the party's organisational structure "as on June 20, 2026," placing on record its official hierarchy amid competing claims over control of the party.

According to the list, Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, while Subrata Bakshi is the vice-president, and Abhishek Banerjee is the national general secretary (Lok Sabha leader).