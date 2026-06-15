TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED for questioning in primary school jobs case

The questioning took place a day after Banerjee had a similar session for nearly eight and a half hours with the state CID regarding the forgery of MLAs' signatures on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The official said the federal probe agency has listed two dozen questions for the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP in connection with the scam, the official said.

"The entire session will be videographed, verified, and cross-checked with other evidence and the versions of other accused persons arrested in this matter," the official told PTI.