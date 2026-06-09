TMC leaders accuse rebel MPs of lacking political morality, having BJP links

Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee said the TMC had called the briefing after dissident MPs claimed support from a majority of the party's Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is at the forefront of the rebel faction, said on Monday that they had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA. Dastidar claimed that 20 MPs of the party have decided to write to the speaker.