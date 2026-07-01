TMC leader Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her in Bengal's Nadia district

Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed's residence when a group of protesters gathered outside and shouted 'go back' slogans. The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised "chor" (thief) slogans.

Moitra shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.

Police and central security personnel reached the spot shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them, a senior officer in the district said.

Incidentally, this is not the first such incident involving Moitra.