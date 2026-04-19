TMC 'betrayed' women, will be punished in assembly polls: Modi

"The BJP's identity, on the other hand, is tied to women's empowerment, and their safety and security. That is why women across the country shower the BJP with their blessings.

"We want the role of women to expand in building a developed India and want more and more women to enter politics. But West Bengal has seen once again how the TMC betrayed the state's sisters and daughters," the prime minister said.

Alleging that the TMC opposed both women's reservation and empowerment, Modi said the ruling party would face the wrath of women voters in the state.

"The TMC does not want women's empowerment and reservation. The women of West Bengal will punish it," he said.