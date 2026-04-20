TMC betrayed women by opposing bill to tweak women's quota: BJP's Nitin Nabin

"While our leader Narendra Modi brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give women their rightful share in governance, Mamata Didi's MPs opposed it. Had it been a matter of reservation for minorities, Mamata Didi would have walked miles to support it."

"It is ironic that a state with a woman chief minister sees its daughters humiliated -- from Sandeshkhali to Joynagar," Nabin said.

Slamming the ruling TMC, he claimed that women have been the most "oppressed and distressed" under the "Ma, Mati, Manush" government.

If a woman chief minister cannot ensure the safety of womenfolk in her state, she has no moral right to continue in office, the BJP leader said.