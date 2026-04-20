TMC betrayed women by opposing bill to tweak women's quota: BJP's Nitin Nabin

MAHISHADAL: BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Monday alleged the Trinamool Congress betrayed women by opposing the Centre's bid to implement women's quota in legislatures from 2029 and said that had it been a matter of "minorities' reservation, Mamata Banerjee would have walked miles in its support".
Addressing an election rally in Purba Medinipur's Mahishadal, he asserted the time has come for the women of the state to punish a government that "protects infiltrators while leaving its own daughters unsafe."
The BJP national president highlighted the contrast between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to provide a 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures and the TMC "obstructing" it.
"While our leader Narendra Modi brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to give women their rightful share in governance, Mamata Didi's MPs opposed it. Had it been a matter of reservation for minorities, Mamata Didi would have walked miles to support it."
"It is ironic that a state with a woman chief minister sees its daughters humiliated -- from Sandeshkhali to Joynagar," Nabin said.
Slamming the ruling TMC, he claimed that women have been the most "oppressed and distressed" under the "Ma, Mati, Manush" government.
If a woman chief minister cannot ensure the safety of womenfolk in her state, she has no moral right to continue in office, the BJP leader said.
Escalating the attack on the TMC's "appeasement politics", Nabin alleged the land, which rightfully belongs to the people of Bengal, is being handed over to Bangladeshi infiltrators.
A "double-engine" BJP government in the state would "delete, demote, and deport" illegal immigrants, he said and exuded confidence that people would give a "befitting reply" to "anti-Sanatan forces" on April 23 and April 29, the days of polling in the state.
The BJP leader also promised to end the "syndicate" culture in recruitment, and assured people that under his party's rule, jobs would be granted based on merit.
Nabin said he was confident that the "winds of change" in Bengal would clear the path for a "Viksit Bengal" under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.