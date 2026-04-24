Telangana RTC strike: Driver, who set himself ablaze, dies

Shankar Goud, a 50-year-old driver, allegedly set himself ablaze by pouring petrol at Narsampet in Warangal district when the Telangana State Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) employees were staging a protest in support of their demands on Thursday. They have embarked on an indefinite strike over a series of demands since April 22.

Goud, who suffered serious burns, was initially admitted to a state-run hospital in Warangal and later shifted to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

"He succumbed (to injuries) at about 1.30 AM on Friday," a senior official said.

The body of the driver was taken to his relative's village Muttojipet in Warangal district for conducting funeral.