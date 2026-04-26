Kavitha comes with her own TRS; will it damage father BRS' prospects

BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju said KCR, as party chief Rao is addressed, is a towering personality whose contribution is engraved in Telangana history, from the statehood agitation and formation to the state's development.

Anybody making accusations against KCR, either a new party or an old one, would be taught a befitting lesson by people themselves, he told PTI.

Kavitha, who announced her party's name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts on Saturday, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a "changed man" who has become "soulless".

Attacking KCR and her brother K T Rama Rao, she said her father has lately been speaking without showing "political maturity".

"We can understand if KTR (Rama Rao) speaks like that. He does not know much. But, KCR says people made a mistake. Ok. Let's assume people made a mistake by not giving you power. As a mother, if my son makes a mistake, am I going to leave him. Am I not going to take care of him," she said.