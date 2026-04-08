Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM's wife

The chairman of AICC's Media and Publicity Department, who showed his residential address in Hyderabad, requested the court to release him on bail in the event of his arrest.

Khera's wife hails from Telangana and he has a residence in Hyderabad. The state is ruled by the Congress.

The petition was filed on April 7 and will be taken up on Thursday morning. Khera named the DCP Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station and the Telangana government as respondents to the petition.

In his petition for anticipatory bail, Khera has pleaded that he is a law-abiding citizen, has no criminal antecedents and holds a responsible position in the principal opposition party. The Congress leader said he is ready to cooperate in the case against him and hence be given pre-arrest bail.