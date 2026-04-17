Iyers, Christians, Rajus report higher share of inter-caste marriages: Telangana caste survey analysis

BC-A Gangiredlavaru and BC-A Agnikulakshatriyas also show a higher share of inter-caste marriages, along with Kapus and Brahmins.

However, dominant land-owning groups such as Velamas and Reddys have far lower rates of inter-caste marriages, well below the state average, said the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy.

Inter-caste marriages indicate the weakening of social barriers and signal growing social mobility, especially in terms of individual agency, with women exercising greater freedom in choosing their partners, it said.

"Iyengars/Iyers report the highest share of households (12%) with inter-caste marriages, followed by BC-C, SC Christians (9.9%) and Rajus (8.7%)," the IEWG said.