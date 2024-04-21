Begin typing your search...

TISS suspends PhD student over Ram docu

Ramadas Prinisivanandan (30) has also been debarred from entering TISS campuses.

ByAgenciesAgencies|20 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-20 22:30:50.0  )
TISS suspends PhD student over Ram docu
X

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has suspended a PhD student for two years for indulging in activities “not in the interest of the nation”.

Ramadas Prinisivanandan (30) has also been debarred from entering TISS campuses.

In a notice to Prinisivanandan, TISS referred to instances of the screening of docus like ‘Ram Ke Naam’ ahead of January 26 as a “mark of dishonour and protest” against the Ram Mandir idol consecration in Ayodhya.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)PhD student suspensionRamadas PrinisivanandanSuspension noticeCampus banAnti-national activitiesStudent disciplineDocumentary screeningRam Ke NaamJanuary 26Ram Mandir consecrationAyodhya protest
Agencies

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X