TISS suspends PhD student over Ram docu

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has suspended a PhD student for two years for indulging in activities “not in the interest of the nation”.

Ramadas Prinisivanandan (30) has also been debarred from entering TISS campuses.

In a notice to Prinisivanandan, TISS referred to instances of the screening of docus like ‘Ram Ke Naam’ ahead of January 26 as a “mark of dishonour and protest” against the Ram Mandir idol consecration in Ayodhya.