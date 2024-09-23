Tirupati laddu row reaches SC as plea seeks court-monitored probe

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party MP and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairperson Y V Subba Reddy on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into allegations of use of adulterated oil, mixed with animal fat, in the preparation Laddu prasadam served at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha MP sought the appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge to conduct an independent inquiry into the adulteration allegations.

A recent forensic lab report revealed that animal fat was found in the samples of ghee used to prepare laddus at the shrine in Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

Reddy's petition, filed through advocates Baani Khanna and Palak Bishnoi, refuted the charges of any adulteration and said, "Ghee mixed with animal fat? Pig fat is for Rs 1,400/Kg and Ghee is for Rs 390 per Kilo(KG). It is common sense why should we use expensive pig fat when pure ghee is available at Rs 390/kg. It is like adulterating water with milk," said one of Reddy's advocates.

Reddy also sought directions to the Central and Andhra Pradesh governments, TTD and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu not to "publicize or propagate the said issue as it is affecting sentiments of devotees of Lord Venkateswara at large till the inquiry is completed."

"Unnecessary ruckus created. Canard being spread. Let the truth come out. There is no adulteration," Reddy said

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Subramanian Swamy also moved the top court over the controversy and sought a court-monitored committee to probe the allegations.

Another PIL has been filed by Managing Director of Sudarshan New, Suresh Chavhanke, seeking the formation of a committee of retired Supreme Court judges or Chief Justices of High Courts to investigate allegations of adulteration in the preparation of the famed Tirupati Laddu, a 'prasadam' offered at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.