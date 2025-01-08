Begin typing your search...

    Tirupati: Four devotees waiting for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets die in stampede

    Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 Jan 2025 10:36 PM IST
    Visual from the spot (ANI)

    TIRUPATI: Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede here on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said.

    "Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.

    Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

    PTI

