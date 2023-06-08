Tipu image with hate clip sparks tension in Maha

MUMBAI: Wielding lathis, police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters after they pelted stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said. In view of the protest, internet services have been suspended till Thursday in Kolhapur, a senior police official said.

While personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the city in western Maharashtra, police have sought more cops from Satara, he said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning the assembly of five or more persons, he said.

As there was a possibility that a few groups of protesters may go to the neighbouring Sangli district, police are put on alert and prohibitory orders may be issued.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wondered if there was any link between the statement of a leader from the Opposition camp about likely riots and the subsequent “glorification” of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. Tension rose in Kolhapur city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media “status”. A group of right-wing activists demanded action against both men following which a case was registered, said another official.

Police registered another FIR on Tuesday evening and arrested seven persons after more protests were held, the official said. The protesters again hit the streets on Wednesday.