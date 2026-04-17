Tipra Motha storms back to power in Tripura tribal council, wins 24 of 28 seats

"Love has won over hate. I urge those who have won to work for the 'dofa' (community), the state and the country. Ordinary people do extraordinary work. I appeal to everyone that for our 'dofa' and the next generation, there should be no violence in our small state," he said in a social media post.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Ratan Lal Nath conceded defeat, stating, "I had said the scope was thin (for the BJP) if electors voted on emotive issues. BJP is the choice if people want to vote for development."

Polling was held on April 12 and recorded a voter turnout of 83.50 per cent, higher than the 81 per cent registered in the 2021 elections. A total of 173 candidates were in the fray.

In the 2021 TTAADC elections, the TMP had won 18 seats with a vote share of 46.70 per cent. The BJP, with 29.30 per cent of the votes, had won nine seats.