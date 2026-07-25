Time has come to remove this govt, 'daro mat': Rahul Gandhi after Pradhan's resignation

He said two demands are still pending: action against all people who committed "atrocities" against the students protesting against paper leaks and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the students.

In a video message posted on X after Pradhan's resignation, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "Daro mat (don't be afraid). Let's get rid of this regime that is attacking India, destroying our Constitution, capturing all our institutions."

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue.