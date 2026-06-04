Till death do us part: African couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire

"We checked their pulse and veins and tried CPR and every possible life-saving measure, but there was no response. They had most likely succumbed to smoke inhalation," he said.

Even in their final moments, the couple appeared to have sought comfort in each other's presence, he added.

"When death was approaching, they chose to face it together in each other's arms. It was a scene that will stay with me forever," Raja said.

A local cab operator, Ikrar, who lives near the hotel, said several drivers in the area knew the couple as they frequently travelled to and from the nearby hospital for treatment.

"They were undergoing IVF treatment. Drivers from our locality would often ferry them to the hospital and back. They had come here with hope of starting a family," he said.