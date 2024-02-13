Begin typing your search...

After the farmers on their way to Delhi clashed with the police at the Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) border, the Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border on Tuesday.

Tikri border shut after protesting farmers’ clash with police at Shambhu border
Farmers move away after police fired teargas shell to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border near Patiala

NEW DELHI: After the farmers on their way to Delhi clashed with the police at the Shambhu (Haryana-Punjab) border, the Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border on Tuesday.

The border was shut by blocking the movement on both carriageways with five feet long cement blocks along with multi-layer of barricades.

The Delhi Police also closed all the entry and exit points of the nearby streets and villages connecting the highway near Tikri Metro Station.

However, the metro services on the green line is still working for commuting purpose.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Madhup Tiwari, visited the Tikri border to check the arrangements.

“We have allowed traffic movement at the Tikri border till 3 pm. Now we have allowed emergency services like Ambulance and those who are walking towards Delhi to take the metro. We have full proof security arrangements,” the Special CP said.

Heavy police force, including three women companies of the para-military force, has been deployed at the Tikri border. PTI BM AS AS

